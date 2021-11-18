Oconomowoc Chamber announces annual award winners

OCONOMOWOC — The Oconomowoc Chamber of Commerce announced its annual award winners at its celebration on Nov. 4, where it recognized community members and businesses for their work and contributions to the Oconomowoc area.
Each year the chamber presents an award for the best large business, small business, nonprofit and citizen of the year.
Chamber President Doug Yeager said Oconomowoc has an incredible community and it has come to know many “truly amazing” people, businesses and organizations.
“Selecting this year’s finalists and award winners was no easy task — we had many great nominations to consider,” Yeager said.
This year, the following were recognized:
■ 2021 Large Business — Ebert’s Greenhouse Village and Fox Bros. Piggly Wiggly
■ 2021 Small Business — Jim O’Connor Select Auto
■ 2021 Nonprofit Organization — Zachariah’s Acres
■ 2021 Citizens of the Year — Frank and Chris Both The Boths were among the community leaders that led the effort on the Build a Park at 517 fundraiser, to raise money for purchasing the land near the dam to prevent construction.
Frank Both said in an email to the Enterprise that he is “so impressed by the number of people who donate their time and money to make Oconomowoc a better place to live.”
Chris Both said after being notified that she and her husband had been honored, she thought they are people who were more deserving of it.
She said the two of them never thought about being honored when they began the community effort; rather they just wanted to build a legacy park for future generations to enjoy.
“(Being recognized) was never our goal or desire. That part just absolutely did not matter to us,” Chris Both said. “It was the fact that people would recognize the value of a park in that location and the fact that so many people really participated in the effort and so many donated, it was very heartwarming to us to see we were doing something that people valued.”