Oconomowoc Chamber hosting Yellow Brick Road 5K in person, virtually

OCONOMOWOC — The Oconomowoc Chamber of Commerce is doing its pre-run stretches as it prepares to host the 15th annual Yellow Brick Road 5K on Oct. 3 in downtown Oconomowoc.
The race was originally scheduled for the first weekend in June, but the chamber postponed it early on to ensure it could have a great date for people to run.
“We chose Oct. 3 because we thought it would be a beautiful weekend to have a fall run,” Oconomowoc Chamber Director Cherie Sonsolla said.
With the pandemic still looming large over the country, Sonsolla said the event doesn’t have as many participants as it typically does because people weren’t as comfortable being around others, but it still has over 100 people taking part.
Sonsolla also said the race is now being offered virtually for those who wanted to participate, but didn’t want to run in person.
As part of the early registration, when the 5K was postponed, runners had the option to either roll over their fee to next year or hang on to it for the rescheduled run.
“Fortunately everyone stayed with the new race date,” Sonsolla said. “I think that is significant. People can still really enjoy these outdoor events while we can still do them comfortably.”
Sonsolla said last year the 5K started using collector’s finishers medals so people could remember each race. That practice is continuing this year for both in-person runners and virtual runners.
This year’s medal is shaped like the Emerald City from “The Wizard of Oz.”
If you’d like more information on the race, visit oconomowoc.org/ybr.