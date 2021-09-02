Oconomowoc is a strong and vibrant community because of the people who live and work here, the nonprofit organizations that serve the needs of others or organize great events, and our local government that supports education, city infrastructure, services, and amenities such as our parks.
All are intertwined to give Oconomowoc the best of small-town living and a great quality of life.
Within this mix are the Oconomowoc businesses that contribute to our successful local economy and help our community thrive.
They supply the great variety of goods and services we enjoy within just a few miles of our homes. They create local jobs, which stimulates economic growth.
They pay taxes, which supports municipal services, schools, and infrastructure.
They give back to the community by supporting the events we love through sponsorships or donating to community fund-raising events.
The mission of the Oconomowoc Area Chamber of Commerce is to “Connect all local businesses and our community.”
The Chamber Board of Directors, committees, and staff focus our work on resources, services, and events to support our mission.
We help businesses increase their visibility within the community through several promotional avenues including our website and community guide.
We provide opportunities for businesses-to-business connections through networking events and referrals.
We offer several low-cost educational workshops each year for business and professional development.
We organize the Oconomowoc Farmers Market to support local farmers and producers, to provide a wholesome gathering place for people of all ages, and to provide local businesses the opportunity to connect with residents in a relaxed, social setting.
One of the factors in the quality of life in Oconomowoc is the many events we have throughout the year. These events are organized by both nonprofit clubs and organizations as well as our local businesses.
In addition to the weekly farmers market, there are a number of events happening in September: Harley-Davidson’s Hometown Rally, Downtown Oconomowoc Business District’s 10th Annual Fall Festival, Bands on the Beach presented by Buddy’s Beach Bungalow, and many more.
Of special note, this year trumpet players around the U.S. will recognize the events of 9/11/2001 with a synchronized playing of taps and Oconomowoc trumpet players will join them. Taps around Fowler Lake for 9/11 will take place at the exact times the four terrorist-controlled airplanes crashed into their targets.
That evening, the Oconomowoc American Legion Band will perform its annual remembrance concert at the Rhodee Memorial Band Shell.
For details of this and all events, visit www.oconomowoc.org/ events or www.visitoconomowoc.com.
(Cherie Sonsalla is the director of the Oconomowoc Chamber of Commerce.)