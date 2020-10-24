OCONOMOWOC — The Oconomowoc Chamber of Commerce is preparing to begin hosting its Winter Farmers Market with the Summer Farmers Market ending on Oct. 31.
However, the chamber is making a few changes to the winter market, which will be starting on Nov. 7.
The first will be the location of the market. At its inception 11 years ago, the winter market was held at Oconomowoc Landscape and Supply. However, Oconomowoc High School has been hosting the market the last two years.
Now this year, Crosspoint Community Church will host the Winter Farmers Market, Oconomowoc Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Cherie Sonsalla said.
“We have had some wonderful partners as hosts for our winter market and sincerely thank them for their support,” Sonsalla said. “But we wanted to find a venue for a Saturday market to bring continuity between summer and winter. The partnership with Crosspoint Community Church answers that call.”
The market will be held in Crosspoint’s gym. The summer market will remain at the Bank Five Nine parking lot for future markets.
In addition, the Winter Farmers Market will now be hosted on Saturday rather than Sundays as it had been while hosted by OHS.
According to a press release, chamber staff have put together safety protocols for an indoor market, including booth layout to accommodate social distancing and mask requirements for all attendees.
The release states disposable masks will be made available for those who don’t have one and shoppers are asked to maintain a minimum distance of 6 feet from others.
“We want to keep this a safe and healthy community event and we ask everyone for kindness and understanding as we work together to do this,” Sonsalla said.
The market is open and free to the public. It will be held every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon, starting Nov. 7 and running through March 20.
Vendors interested in joining the winter market can contact the chamber at 262-567-2666 or visit the chamber’s website at oconomowoc.org/owfm.