Oconomowoc Common Council approves additional Olympia apartment building

OCONOMOWOC — The Oconomowoc Common Council on Tuesday night approved a slate of resolutions related to the addition of another apartment building that will add 26 units to the original plan for the Olympia revedevelopment.
The council unanimously passed resolutions that included amending the comprehensive land use plan and rezoning the land to residential multi-unit high density, among a few other ordinances to clean up the border of the discussed property near 1375 Royale Mile Road.
As a result, the total number of buildings has increased to seven and total units for the apartment complex rises to 178.
Wangard Partners President and CEO Matt Moroney said to get to the planned 225 to 236 units in the future, Wangard may purchase property behind the Kmart building to build more buildings and units.
And while on the topic of the Kmart building, Moroney said there has been a possible change in plans regarding the vacant building.
When the plan was first pitched to the city, Wangard had planned on tearing down the structure and building new retail there.
However, with the price of steel going up, Moroney said during the meeting that Wangard is reassessing its options and may let a tenant use the building.
As part of that new plan, Moroney said Wangard would do a facade renovation of the building.
“We are working with a couple potential tenants for that building right now,” Moroney said.
Interim administrator, other business
To conclude the meeting, the Common Council unanimously approved Mark Frye as the interim city administrator.
Frye has worked for the city for over 30 years, he said.
Frye said he was very appreciative for the opportunity to lead the city and its staff while the council conducts a search for a permanent administrator.
“I look forward to doing this,” Frye said.
Council President Matt Rosek said he believes the appointment of Frye by Mayor Bob Magnus was “an excellent choice.
“Thank you for stepping up to help the city in this time after an unexpected resignation,” Rosek said. Lastly, two checks were presented to the Oconomowoc Police Department to go towards the department’s purchase of body cameras.
The first was a $62,000 check from the Waukesha County Community Foundation. The funds raised were from events held by Oconomowoc Supports the Blue, a group started by Aldermen Lou Kowieski and Matt Rosek. Local business owner Jessica Jacobs helped plan the events to raise money and find donations. Rosek’s wife Melissa also helped with event set up and donations as well.
John and Denyse Suttner also presented a check in the amount of $12,000 to OPD for the same cause. Their money was raised at the Band at the Beach events over the summer.