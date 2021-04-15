OCONOMOWOC — The Oconomowoc Common Council will be hosting a public hearing and taking up a resolution on the new proposed food truck ordinance that would institute higher fees and new restrictions on food truck operations at Tuesday’s meeting, according to the preliminary Common Council agenda.
The council last talked about this issue in the Committee of the Whole meeting in March.
At the time the council said it wanted to rework how food trucks are allowed to operate as the city grows into more of a destination. The council aimed to change the ordinance so that the trucks that do come in are operating more in line with what the aldermen want.
According to the March meeting topic points, some of the proposed changes are:
■ Changing the current fee from $75 to $500 for a temporary permit and $1,000 for a permanent permit. Would add $450 for an annual permit.
■ No more than four trucks per parcel as opposed to no max amount currently.
■ Signage being prohibited other than the truck itself Gabriel Vazquez, owner of Gabriel’s Taqueria, said the increased fees would hurt his business a little bit but since he has been in business for six years he would be “OK.”
“I would just hope there would be no increases in the future,” Vazquez said.
In addition, Vazquez said since he has lived in Oconomowoc for 20 years and raised his family here, he isn’t interested in finding a new place to run his food truck as a result of increased fees and more restrictions in place.
Nancy Hernandez with Taqueria Doblado in Oconomowoc said that impact fees would hurt their business.
“One of the things that would change if prices rise for permits is our food prices would also have to increase and that would negatively impact how much food we sell,” Hernandez said.
Hernandez also said, however, that even if prices increased higher they would stay in the city.
At the meeting in March, City Planner Jason Gallo said the proposed fees are higher than that of adjacent communities as well as other permits within the city.
Alderman Matt Rosek said at the March meeting he doesn’t think the fees are too high and that the higher price will yield higher quality food trucks in the city.
“A thousand bucks seems high, but if they’re quality places I think they’ll pay it,” Rosek said in March. “… It seems like a small price to pay to be in this area for a business that wants to do something that the people want to see.”
In other business, Mayor Bob Magnus will be making his mayoral citizen appointments as well as appointment of aldermen to council committees. The council will also be electing its president and vice president.