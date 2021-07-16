OCONOMOWOC — The Oconomowoc Common Council is set to take up a large slate of items at Tuesday’s regular meeting as aldermen will hear three public hearing discussions as well as act on the John and Lavinia Rockwell Park design, according to the preliminary agenda.
The three public hearings include a rezoning of 15 acres at Olympia Field from residential multi-unit low to residential multi-unit high; a rezoning and a proposal of a planned overlay district at the Arrowood subdivision; and a conditional use permit proposal for Jiffy Lube on Water Place off Summit Avenue.
The Olympia rezoning request is to make way for 152 residential apartment units on the site. The rezoning stems from a longstanding plan to develop part of the Olympia property into housing, including apartments, then — further down the line in the redevelopment — single-family homes.
As for Arrowood, Veridian Homes is requesting a planned overlay district that would allow construction of 299 total residential units, including 239 single-family homes and 30 duplexes.
Jiffy Lube is looking to construct a 3,454 square-foot building on one acre at 1604 Water Place — which is the street Kwik Trip and Bubbles Foam Farm are on, just off Summit Avenue.
The national car repair chain would be used for oil changes and service to car batteries, brakes, engine, suspension and tires, according to the agenda.
In addition, the council may act on the final design for John and Lavinia Rockwell Park. The park has gone through several public input sessions in the previous weeks and months and this would be one of the final steps prior to construction in the near future.
Other business
The council will act on the final plat for the Morgan Station subdivision — a 47-lot subdivision on the extreme southwest part of the city.
In addition, the council may make a decision on the condominium plat for the Prairie Creek Ridge subdivision on Whalen Drive. The outlet would allow for 20 residential units.
The council will meet at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday in City Hall, 174 E. Wisconsin Ave.