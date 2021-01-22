OCONOMOWOC — The Common Council on Tuesday night passed the last outstanding item of the Olympia Fields project plan — an exhibit that outlined for the Architectural Commission how the buildings in the new development ought to look when it is constructed.
The vote passed unanimously 7-0. Alderman Andy Rogers was not present at the meeting.
The exhibit explicitly outlined design standards for Olympia, including certain expectations for how the development will look.
The collaboration between city staff, aldermen and some Architectural Commission members included specific standards for form and mass, roof and wall transitions, window layout, appropriate materials selection and the color palette.
Alderman Lou Kowieski said he thinks the document is much better after having staff go through it. “It strikes a tone for partnership between the city and the developer,” Kowieski said. “And sets expectations that I think are reasonable and achievable and any developer can come in with an exhibit like this that doesn’t have TIF money, we welcome them. But with $18 million worth of TIF, setting expectations above the bar and in this area is very appropriate.”
Moving forward, Wangard Partners President and Chief Operating Officer Matt Moroney said designing will take place through the winter months, but he hopes to keep the timeline active to have the resort be demolished in late winter to early spring.