OCONOMOWOC — Representatives from Wangard Partners presented their plans for the former Olympia Resort to the Committee of the Whole Tuesday night, which gave council members their first chance in almost 10 months to voice what they enjoyed and didn’t like about the project.
Wangard Partners CEO and President Matt Moroney gave a presentation outlining the plan for the project and some of the challenges and opportunities with it. The challenges were proper land control within the property, outdated infrastructure, asbestos within the old resort and inferior connections to adjacent properties and the larger community, among other things.
However, the opportunities included a reimagined vision for retail spaces as part of the large mixed-used development Wangard wants to put on the property.
Wangard Partners’ plan is as follows:
■ Tearing down the former resort and building a luxury, multifamily residential development.
■ Rebuilding infrastructure to have connectivity from the southern part of the property near the former Kmart building up to Regent Road on the north side of the property.
■ Tearing down the former Kmart building — but keeping the the rest of the businesses there — and possibly constructing an office building there.
■ In the existing parking lot between the Goodwill and the road running through, retail spaces would be built.
■ Along the Summit Avenue corridor retail space would also be constructed from Regent Road down to the lands short of the Associated Bank.
■ Either a hospital or a hotel on the northern side of the property would be built.
Moroney said the anticipated timeline for the project is to get approvals as soon as possible so the resort can be torn down — and construction can begin on the apartment buildings.
“We’d like to have all of our approvals in place by January,” Moroney said. “That way we can do abatements and get the resort (demolished) as quickly as possible, then hit the spring construction season.”
Wangard Partners Vice President of Planning and Development Mark Lake said it would take around two to three years just to do the infrastructure involved with the project.
At the conclusion of that two-to-three year timeline is when retail businesses would begin coming into the development, Lake said.
Council members’ comments
After Moroney’s presentation, aldermen had a chance to discuss how they felt about the project.
Alderman Lou Kowieski asked about the housing lifecycle within the city and how the presented apartments would fit within it. He especially asked about workforce housing and how that was discussed during a previous presentation.
Moroney said workforce housing was not a viable option for that development.
“We’re approved for 180 units and these are more towards the luxury end of the marketplace,” Moroney said. “We heard pretty loud and clear as well about the need as well for more workforce housing. There may be opportunity on further lands nearby here for that to occur, but with the infrastructure cost that would finance the increment being generated here, it would not be a workable solution here for phase one.”
Alderman Matt Rosek said it feels like deja vu for the city, drawing similarities to the promise of Pabst Farms.
“We have a very similar look and promise for Pabst Farms and we still have empty fields,” Rosek said. “That TIF worked out well and ended being a donor TIF for downtown and got us some other facade stuff downtown.
“But in these strange times — and I’m not saying I’m opposed to it because I think something has to be done there — is the promise of this retail, burger shops and an office building. People aren’t going to offices and I don’t know if they will in the near future.”
Alderman Charles Schellpeper said he wanted to know why taxpayers would have to help pay for the demolition of the resort.
Moroney said ideally Wangard Partners would like the money for the demolition upfront.
“Financially that doesn’t work well for the city, much like from a financial standpoint the numbers don’t work for us to demolish the building and put the new units in and create a project that actually is economically viable,” Moroney said.
Mayor Bob Magnus said the next step for the plan is for the blighted land — the Edmund Baysari land — to be acquired for the project.
The acquisition of the land has to be approved by the Community Development Authority and then approved by the council with a supermajority vote. Once that process begins, there will be more movement on the Olympia Fields plan itself.