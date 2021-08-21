OCONOMOWOC — An early conceptual plan to hash out where to install bathrooms at the Village Green in downtown Oconomowoc has also laid out possible future improvements to the park.
The conceptual plans show various changes to the downtown park space that have at least one business owner upset at the idea of the city competing with downtown businesses.
The plan lays out a new Village Green that has two concrete paths, one from the corner of Wisconsin Avenue and Main Street to Fowler Lake and another that runs alongside The Etcetera. Along the main path is an archway into the Village Green, planters with some shade and a splash pad.
More prominently on the conceptual plan is a stage that would be located on the north side of the park and a reenforced concrete plat on the Main Street side of the park where food trucks would be able to park.
Oconomowoc Parks and Recreation Director Craig Hoeppner said the layout of the Village Green in the conceptual plan is preliminary, not set in stone and is being presented to the city’s Village Green committee for input.
“I think everybody likes the Village Green, but we think it has a lot more potential,” Hoeppner said. “So we’re sharing with the committee some very conceptual plans that let people chew on it and give some feedback. There are a lot of components to it between the German Christmas Market, the downtown events and use of the boardwalk and future renovations down there.”
Hoeppner said the food truck spot on the Village Green would only be utilized for special events and not regular business.
Cornerstone Sports Pub and Eatery owner John Suttner said he did not like the idea of having food trucks downtown at the Village Green. He said the city needs to adjust its focus and stop trying to compete with downtown businesses.
“It’s my concern that the city is just way overspending on things that don’t make any sense,” Suttner said. “If they’re going to continue to try and compete with downtown businesses, maybe the downtown businesses should just leave and the city can figure out how to pay its taxes.”
Suttner said he doesn’t think bringing in food trucks to the Village Green during the city’s special events makes sense, because it takes away customers from downtown businesses that are there all year and support the community.
“The people from Milwaukee or Chicago park their truck and they’re here for the good time and then they leave,” Suttner said. “I just don’t think that’s a good idea. It’s not a good business model for any city.
“Cities should support themselves and take care of each other. By bringing outsiders in to just have the special event stuff, it’s a mistake,” he said.
Hoeppner said he wanted to make sure the public knew that the plans are not final and are being shown to the committee to see what they want the future of the Village Green to look like.
“They are very conceptual plans to give the committee something to think about and look at to get their feedback on and see where it goes from there,” he said.
The Village Green Committee is set to meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Village Green, 104 E. Wisconsin Ave.