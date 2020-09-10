OCONOMOWOC — Oconomowoc Furniture Direct has moved into the former Brennan’s Market, 1670 Old School House Road, after the building sat empty for almost three years.
Owner Jerry Moore said he has had his business in Oconomowoc for three years, two of which were at the old dollar store on Wisconsin Avenue, and needed the space because of his business’s growth.
“A lot of people are shocked at how fast we are growing,” Moore said. “But we are the only furniture store in Oconomowoc that sells furniture and mattresses.”
In 2017, Brennan’s closed all of its five stores in the state including its flagship store in Monroe. Moore said he heard a lot of people clamoring for a business similar to Trader Joe’s to move into the space, but it never materialized.
“At the same time the landlord said nobody really put numbers to paper or came through with a legitimate offer but us,” Moore said.
Moore said he has been in the space for about two months and businesses has been great.
“People love that we are here,” Moore said. “A lot of people that come through and say it is awesome we’re here.”
Oconomowoc Furniture Direct sells mattresses and home furniture, often times at a discounted rate compared to bigger chain stores, Moore said.
“We sell living room, dining room and even bedroom furniture,” he said. “We hit all aspects of home furniture.
As for the old greenhouse, Moore said he plans on using that for seasonal sales.
“We’re going to be using that space this winter for Christmas trees,” Moore said.
Moore also said he is hoping to sell pumpkins in that space as well, but is still trying to find a local vendor of pumpkins.
For more information on Oconomowoc Furniture Direct, visit their Facebook page.