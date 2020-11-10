OCONOMOWOC — A new business has entered Oconomowoc’s already flourishing downtown landscape as a local Oconomowoc High School graduate plans to open her new store Abode on Saturday at 123A E. Wisconsin Ave.
Owner Sofia Rozek said she grew up in boutiques — her mother owns Element Style in Delafield — but didn’t think she’d ever open a business of her own.
“People would always ask me if I would open my own store someday when I was younger and the answer was always no,” Rozek said.
Rozek graduated from OHS in 2017 and said she spent a year in Madison going to technical school for fashion marketing.
However, while in the program, she realized she didn’t enjoy fashion as much as home decor because of the phenomenon of fast fashion — a highly-profitable business model that creates lowquality clothing to accommodate the latest trends.
“We learned about how there were something like 54 fashion seasons, which is more than there are weeks in the year,” Rozek said. “I feel like that’s too fastpaced and not as appreciated as much as home decor is.”
While she was in Madison she was working serving jobs and while she liked the simplicity of that industry, Rozek said she wanted to create her own hours.
Enter Abode, Rozek’s new space above Sobie’s on Wisconsin Avenue. Abode is a home decor boutique that sells pre-loved items Rozek has searched estate sales for, as well as wholesale items.
Rozek began selling items on Instagram and Facebook while she was in Madison, filling up her apartment. She said she planned for Abode to be just a studio space, but has transformed it into her own boutique.
She said she is going to pride herself on keeping her items reasonably priced.
“Some people my age may not want to put their houses together like I do, but then again they might and can’t afford it because the decorations are too expensive,” Rozek said. “It’s not like people don’t care, but people have other things to do besides decorating their apartment. Or they want to spend that money on something else like groceries.”
Rozek said as part of her approach to pricing her items, she hopes she can inspire a younger generation to decorate their homes.
She said she plans on using Abode as a springboard to pursue other passions in her life.
“I would really love to get into interior design and start my own business with that,” Rozek said. “I would like to also start a marketing and branding firm with businesses around here and downtown.”
“Interior design is the ultimate end goal for me.”
Rozek will have her grand opening on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with special surprises for those who come in to shop.
For more information, visit Abode on Facebook and shop_abode on Instagram.