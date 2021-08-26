OCONOMOWOC — When Oconomowoc natives Abbie Pabon and Emily Enstad were both at home during the pandemic, they wanted to figure out a way to help other stay-at-home parents cope with the mental challenges surrounding working from home while also taking care of their children.
That idea gave birth to Present Not Perfect — their business involving selling sensory kits for children to give them something to focus on and calm down while the parents work.
“We wanted to put something ahead that was actionable that parents could actually use with their kids,” Pabon said.
Both Pabon, who is a special education teacher, and Enstad, who is an art therapist, had given birth last year and understood the mental struggles that might have come from taking care of kids while also being at work, Pabon said.
“It really was just to help other parents who were going through similar things,” Pabon said.
Pabon said as a result of her not currently teaching and Enstad having a reduced caseload or hosting virtual classes, Present Not Perfect was created.
While sensory kits aren’t anything new on the market, Pabon said they are trying to separate themselves from the market by including what they’re calling a co-regulation guide.
“It’s like a therapeutic, information or educational brochure for the caregiver that gives some grounding exercises and some more learning extensions on how to try different stress reducing or anxiety reducing practices in your home with their kids,” Pabon said.
The idea is working too, it seems, as Pabon and Enstad were the recipients of a $2,500 award from Ally Financial Group’s and Katie Couric Media’s Daring to Disrupt initiative in June.
“More than 2 million. That’s the number of women who left the workforce in 2020 — largely the result of the disproportionate impact the pandemic had on working women who were forced to choose between caring for their families and continuing their careers,” a press release from Ally states. “The difficulties of the year only highlighted the gender inequalities in the business world.”
The release states Ally and Katie Couric Media started Daring to Disrupt because the companies wanted to share the stories of incredible women, celebrate their successes and empower all women to move the needle for gender equity in the corporate world.
“We created this contest to jump-start the journeys of business-minded people who are ready to make their mark and deliver the kind of innovative solutions our economy and society need,” said Andrea Brimmer, chief marketing and public relations officer for Ally Financial.
As for the name, Pabon said the idea came from brainstorming a play on words with “perfect” — as she and Enstad are self-proclaimed “recovering perfectionists.”
“For us it just means a huge pillar of our mission is self-compassion for the parent,” Pabon said. “That just means knowing that there is no such thing as a perfect parent or child. We’re all human and this is part of the human experience. We focus a lot on mindfulness, which is where being present comes from and letting go of the perfectionist expectations.” Currently one of the business’ most popular items is the “momma needs a minute” kit, Pabon said.
“It’s just a practical tool that the kid can benefit from, but the parents get a moment of reprieve during a highly stressful time,” she said.
Pabon said the kits from Present Not Perfect have received good feedback from the community on their products and they have even received special requests to make kits for kids’ birthday parties and gatherings.
Pabon and Enstad will be at the Lake Mills farmers market during September and are anticipating being at the Oconomowoc Farmers Market in October.
For more information on Present Not Perfect or to buy a kit, visit presentnotperfectllc.com.