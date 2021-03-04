OCONOMOWOC — The Oconomowoc Committee of the Whole discussed its food truck ordinance and how it wants to change it to accommodate more food trucks coming into the city during its meeting on Tuesday before the Common Council meeting.
As Oconomowoc becomes a larger destination given its growth, more food trucks have been coming into the city and the aldermen are aiming to change the ordinance so that the trucks that do come in are operating more in line with what the council wants.
It should be noted that the discussion is in the middle stages of the process. The committee voted unanimously to send the topic to the Plan Commission to be discussed tentatively in early April and then the Common Council in late April.
The new ordinance would include seven areas of change including the following:
■ Changing the current fee from $75 to $500 for a temporary permit and $1,000 for a permanent permit. Would add $450 for an annual permit.
■ No more than four trucks per parcel as opposed to no max amount currently.
■ Signage being prohibited other than the truck itself City Planner Jason Gallo said the proposed fees are higher than that of adjacent communities as well as other permits within the city.
Alderman Matt Rosek said he doesn’t think the fees are too high and that the higher price will yield higher quality food trucks in the city.
“A thousand bucks seems high, but if they’re quality places I think they’ll pay it,” Rosek said. “… It seems like a small price to pay to be in this area for a business that wants to do something that the people want to see.”
Alderman Lou Kowieski said he wanted to discuss where the food trucks are located in the city and that downtown may not be the proper place for them because of the environment that has been created in the downtown corridor.
“I don’t believe we should be accommodating for or promoting food trucks in the downtown district,” Kowieski said. “We have created a downtown district that is literally the place to be … those business people have invested heavily in those facilities to accommodate for that. I’m not against having food trucks in the city or in the right spot, but to have them in the downtown, I won’t vote for that at all.”
Alderman Matt Mulder questioned why the city would protect certain businesses downtown and not those in Whitman Park or Pabst Farms where the food trucks could move to.
“I think if a coffee truck wanted to go outside of where Stone Creek Coffee is, why would they not expect the same protection,” Mulder said. “Anybody that’s not protected could come back and question why they wouldn’t be.”
Alderman John Zapfel said he wasn’t comfortable with pitting restaurants against each other and that trucks should be allowed to go where they see fit.
As an example, Zapfel said the owners of the property near 212 E. Wisconsin Ave. pay taxes and that if the city tells them they can’t have food trucks there, it could open the property up to other development.
“What do we want them to do? Put a condo there or something or an apartment building?” Zapfel said. “If we do this — and I don’t know if they are looking to do anything or not — they could come back and say we’re going to put up a condo within our legal right.”
Ultimately, the council informally voted to say it didn’t want to see restrictions on where food trucks would be allowed in the city.
In addition, Rosek said to help alleviate customers of food trucks going into other establishments, that if there are more than two or three trucks at a parcel, there would need to be a site plan for bathroom usage.
Lastly, the council decided it didn’t want to see vinyl signage out front of food trucks and believed the food trucks themselves would be enough considering the nature of food trucks.
The ordinance is expected to go to the Plan Commission early next month where the proposed ordinance will be outlined more explicitly.