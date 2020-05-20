Oconomowoc’s German Christmas Market canceled

OCONOMOWOC — The Oconomowoc German Christmas Market has been canceled for 2020, said board member Sharon Manke.
The decision was very difficult for the board to make, she said.
“With all the uncertainty right now, we don’t feel comfortable moving forward,” Manke said.
The market was started as part of the city’s sister city relationship with Dietzenbach, Germany in 2011.
Manke said in order to be fair to all the musicians and the vendors, now is the right time to cancel because the event is in the middle of its planning stage.
“Our vendors are getting Christmas items ready and we need to be fair to everyone involved so that they understand they can go to another event or not order more stock,” Manke said.
If social distancing guidelines are still in place, Manke said she doesn’t see how the organization could properly monitor the guidelines. The market has the merchandise tent and the entertainment tent — both of which are packed with people throughout the event.
“We’d have to make sure only a few people were in the tents at a time and make sure only one person was at each vendor at a time,” Manke said. “It would’ve been really difficult to do that.”
In addition, having Santa visit the market is a huge draw for families and kids would not have been able to sit on Santa’s lap with social distancing guidelines in place.
“There were just too many unknowns right now,” she said.
Manke said canceling the market wasn’t just about the organization, it affects volunteers as well as businesses downtown.
“A number of merchants are very disappointed because that’s such a huge weekend for them,” she said. “We have to be fiscally responsible of that money we do have and this is how we have to proceed.
“We want to keep volunteers and vendors safe and this is the way we have to do that.”
With another wave of COVID-19 being talked about to come around in the fall, Manke said putting the money down on deposits is costly and it’s “too frightening” to do that given the uncertainty.
“We’re hopeful that in 2021 — which will be 10th anniversary of our sister city relationship — will be bigger and better event that we had before,” Manke said.