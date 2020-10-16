Oconomowoc’s ‘nutrition nerd’

OCONOMOWOC — For Alison Tierney, her love for nutrition started when she was an athlete in college looking for ways to improve her game in a natural way.
Since then, Tierney’s passion has evolved into helping cancer patients, people with chronic illnesses and people who are just looking to make a positive change in their life through her business, Wholesome, which she began doing full time in 2019.
Tierney said one of the main driving forces behind exploring nutrition was helping her family, which had a history of chronic illnesses and cancers.
“It became this big question in my mind. How could nutrition help alter these paths, could it help them during the course of treatment and after treatment,” Tierney said. “I probably wouldn’t be standing here today if we didn’t know that nutrition could play a positive role in all of these areas.”
Tierney started her career in nutrition at the UW Cancer Center at ProHealth Care where she worked as an oncology dietitian for about four years. She said she wanted to serve more individuals than she could through her job which led her to starting Wholesome on the side.
“It started as a hobby business because my husband works a lot of hours and I really love nutrition and research and diving into it,” Tierney said. “I’m definitely a nutrition nerd.”
At Wholesome, Tierney said she offers plant-based nutrition advice to help people get their dietary needs in order. Tierney recently moved into her downtown office space, 106 Main St., in the Mann Block building. Once things settle down with the pandemic, she will have in-person visits available.
Tierney said she is a board certified oncology nutritionist and as such, mainly helps serve cancer patients.
“Whether that’s patients through the course of treatment, they are at the end of treatment and looking to reduce the risk of reoccurrence, or individuals that are just interested in healthy nutrition to reduce their risk of cancer overall,” she said.
During the pandemic, Tierney said the virtual visits have allowed her to meet a lot of new people and help people get a sense of control in their lives.
“It’s been helpful for people to say ‘there are certain things in today’s life I can’t control, but nutrition is one of those things I can control,’” Tierney said. “And being able to focus on that during the time of the pandemic has been very helpful to people.”
Tierney said meeting people every day that she can help fills her up with joy and energizes her to keep working hard.
“A client I was talking to recently, said they had so much more energy and sleep better,” Tierney said. “Even though it may seem like they are just small adjustments, those are things that positively impact someone’s life.”
Almost two years into her venture with Wholesome, Tierney said said she is still fascinated by the role in which nutrition can help in ways people never thought it could before.
“Nutrition can improve an individual’s quality of life and allow them to do the things that are most important to them like play with their grandkids or travel,” she said. “It’s been a blessing to be able to watch not only individually my family, but other families getting to do what they love.”
To learn more about Wholesome, follow her on social media at @wholesomellc on Facebook and Instagram or visit her website, wholesomellc.com.