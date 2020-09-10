During the pandemic, the “Oconomowoc spirit came to life” says Cherie Sonsalla, executive director of the Oconomowoc Area Chamber of Commerce. She said residents made sure to support local businesses and each other during the difficult time. Sonsalla shares how the chamber has also helped to support area businesses, her vision for the future and some details about upcoming events.
ENTERPRISE: How are businesses doing in Oconomowoc? What are they doing to recover from the pandemic?
SONSALLA: During difficult periods such as this, it is inspiring to see how powerfully the Oconomowoc spirit came to life. We have seen incredible resilience in a time of uncertainty, creative approaches to service and delivery, and many acts of support and unity during this pandemic. Some businesses were able to survive the storm better than others and we acknowledge that challenges will continue for some. But another important aspect should be highlighted, and that is the rush of support from the community for our local businesses. The messaging that some businesses may not survive brought forth the realization that our local retailers, restaurants, and service providers are vital threads in the fabric of what makes our community great and residents responded to the call to support local in a big way.
ENTERPRISE: How important is shopping local? What does shop local look right now in Oconomowoc with some residents having concerns about going out and some businesses maintaining health precautions?
SONSALLA: This pandemic has really brought this topic into sharp focus. We are very fortunate to have businesses which provide valuable goods and services to our residents, create jobs, and give back to the community through charitable endeavors. Not only do they support the events we love with sponsorships, they also give to our fundraisers through monetary or product donations, they volunteer their time by serving on nonprofit organizations or helping with events, they host special events or activities for our enjoyment, and so much more.
As mentioned, we saw the tremendous support from our community for our businesses and we want to remind everyone of the importance of continuing to do this, so we will always enjoy the variety of products and services available to us now and the convenience of having them within a few minutes of our homes. Equally important is the economic impact of spending locally — your dollar is continually pumped back into our community by way of taxes, payrolls, donations to local fundraisers and community organizations, events and more.
ENTERPRISE: What are some events coming up in Oconomowoc?
SONSALLA: We have a number of fun events happening in the next month. The Oconomowoc Summer Farmers’ Market continues to run every Saturday morning from 8 a.m. to noon through October. This popular event draws many people each week, who not only find seasonal produce, canned and baked goods, and other food products, but also artisans and crafters selling their handmade wares, and food vendors offering snacks and refreshments to enjoy at the market.
The Downtown Oconomowoc Business Association is hosting their annual Fall Festival on Saturday, Sept. 12. This is a fun day in which Oconomowoc’s downtown main street (Wisconsin Avenue) is closed and the streets are lined with artisans and vendors selling crafts, food and drink. There will also be music and refreshing drinks from the beer garden. The festival is open from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.
October 3 & 4 has turned out to be race weekend in Oconomowoc. The Yellow Brick Road 5K is on Saturday and the Brewfinity Marathon and Half Marathon is on Sunday. There is plenty to do in between races — the Oconomowoc Summer Farmers’ Market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon, an Oktoberfest Beer Garden will be on the Village Green both days, Fire and Iron Station 17 will host the Apparatus Display and Public Service Vehicle Display in the Fleet Farm parking lot on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., and of course, great shopping and dining experiences round out the weekend.
ENTERPRISE: How is the chamber helping area businesses and residents get back on their feet again after the pandemic?
SONSALLA: Like many businesses, the Chamber has transitioned our work and adjusted services to support our members. Chamber Board of Directors, committees and staff have worked and continue to focus on supporting and promoting our member businesses through “support local” marketing campaigns, educational webinars in a range of topics relevant to the times, disseminating important information from city and state governments, acknowledgment letters for businesses applying for WEDC’s “We’re All In” grants, assisting businesses with questions, fielding inquiries from area residents who want to support local businesses, and more.
ENTERPRISE: What is your vision for the future?
SONSALLA: Our vision has always been to be a proactive voice and resource for business and even though we are in a different environment, our vision remains the same. We will continue to identify opportunities to deliver on our mission to be a partner in the growth, development, and success of our diverse membership.
(Cherie Sonsalla is the executive director of the Oconomowoc Area Chamber of Commerce.)