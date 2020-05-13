Oconomowoc Starbucks closes to clean store

OCONOMOWOC — The Oconomowoc Starbucks, 1370 Pabst Farms Circle, is closing for two weeks per company protocol after an employee had a cough, a Starbucks spokesman said.
However, there has not been a confirmed case of COVID-19 at the location, the spokesman said.
Out of precaution, the Starbucks closed the store temporarily and issued the elevated cleaning protocol, the spokesman said.
In addition, the Starbucks will issue impacted employees catastrophe pay during the two weeks the store is closed, the spokesman said.
According to Starbucks’ website, the company is also taking safety precautions prior to each shift by taking employees’ temperatures to make sure they can work and requiring them to wear facial coverings during the shifts.