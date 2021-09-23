Oconomowoc Town Board approves Okauchee TIF plan

TOWN OF OCONOMOWOC — The Oconomowoc Town Board has approved a plan to implement a tax incremental financing district in downtown Okauchee with the vision of improving the area to drive development and revitalization.
Town Administrator Jeff Herrmann said the new district would bring the ability for the town to make necessary changes to beautify the downtown and make it a destination.
The district would begin at Wisconsin Avenue and Sawyer Road, run west to the roundabout and continue down Wisconsin Avenue to the former Rendezvous site where condominiums are being built. It also includes the Golden Mast property.
The district also will run from the roundabout to the former school and end near Smoke on the Water.
Herrmann said the town wanted to increase the amount of parking downtown, as well as create more green space and an area for people to congregate.
“Some of those ideas came up and one of the things we talked about was a TIF district to create some money to purchase open space and to help develop more parking areas and help with some of the development of the old Lake Country Concrete property,” Herrmann said. “That’s why we did the TIF.”
Town Chairman Bob Hultquist said the town had talked about it a couple years ago but the pandemic had put the plan on the back burner.
Now that it is on the table and close to being a reality, Hultquist said the district will help the downtown improve an image that is currently “dull and unattractive.”
“If we could pretty it up a bit and do the things we plan to do with the TIF money, I think all the restaurants and bars and all businesses in the Okauchee area would benefit,” Hultquist said.
Given the town’s limitations on being able to increase taxes, the district would allow the town to make the necessary changes they want, Hultquist said.
“We decided to try for the TIF district to accumulate those funds in order to accomplish the purposes we want,” Hultquist said.
Okauchee Area Business Association Hans Weissgerber said the town considering implementing a TIF district is a welcome idea.
“We feel that Okauchee has a lot of potential to be a strong and successful community henceforth,” Weissgerber said. “If they can help prepare us for the next decade or two that would be great.”
Herrmann said the meeting to have the Joint Review Board approve the plan is scheduled for next month.