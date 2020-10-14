OCONOMOWOC — After being closed on Monday, the Walgreens in Oconomowoc is open again.
The store closed from noon to 6 p.m. on Monday to do “comprehensive cleaning” after an employee was being evaluated for COVID-19, a Walgreens spokesman said.
The spokesman said they were unable to say whether the employee had tested positive or had just been exposed. In addition, the spokesman could not say whether the employee in question had come in contact with customers while at the store.
“When notified of a confirmed or presumed positive COVID-19 case, we take swift actions meeting or exceeding recommendations from the CDC, OSHA, public health officials and federal, state and local health advisories,” the Walgreens spokesman said.