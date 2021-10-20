OCONOMOWOC — The Oconomowoc Area Chamber of Commerce announced in a press release Tuesday the cancellation of this year’s winter farmers market.
According to the release, the decision was made due to declining attendance and limited interest from vendors.
“But true to our mission, we will continue to support our local farmers, bakers and artisans by sharing their information on our Farmers Market Facebook page, and through other digital channels where possible,” the chamber said in a statement.
Cherie Sonsalla, executive director of the Oconomowoc Area Chamber of Commerce, said they have held the winter farmers market since its inception in 2010.
As for next year, the future of the market is uncertain. Sonsalla said they will evaluate what is best for everyone and gauge interest from vendors about the next season.
Sonsalla reminds the public that the summer farmers market is still taking place until the end of the month. Two more markets will take place, on Oct. 23 and Oct. 30 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Bank Five Nine Campus Lot, 155 W. Wisconsin Ave.
To view the Facebook page for the Oconomowoc farmers markets, visit www.facebook.com/OconomowocFarmersMarkets.