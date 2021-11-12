October home sales down, only third time this year

The month of October was a tough one for metro Milwaukee residential real estate with a 9.2% decline in sales compared to the same month in 2020; however, that’s less of a decline than compared to October 2019, which shows a 14.5% decreases compared to October 2021, according to data released Thursday by the Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors. Last month was only the third month of 2021 to have a decline in home sales in the Milwaukee-Waukesha-Ozaukee-Washington county region, according to the GMAR. By county, Ozaukee County saw the greatest drop in home sales in October at 19.6% compared to October 2020. Waukesha County had a decline of 13.2%, while Washington County dropped 6% and Milwaukee County went down 6.3% compared to October 2020.
So far in 2021, there have been 19,403 sales. Over the last five years, the average sales in the final two months was 3,062. That would total 22,465 for the year, within the range of 2020’s historic total, according to Thursday’s data.
In addition, home sales increased 4% in October with the average home price being $314,986, compared to $302,822 in October 2020, according to the GMAR.
Again, October was another month in which home listings were down. This time they showed a decline of 5.2% in the metro area.
“While listings are trending in the right direction there is still a significant dearth of inventory, to the tune of 6,075 units,” wrote Mike Ruzicka, president of GMAR, in his report. “That’s how many we need to satisfy current demand, which means the sellers-market will continue for the foreseeable future. In October there was only enough inventory to satisfy 2.9 months of demand (in a balanced market there would be 6 months of inventory), and if we subtract units with an offer on them, that level drops to 1.1 months.”
Ruzicka ended his report by saying that the outlook for the market is strong, but seasonal in the months ahead.