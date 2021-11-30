WAUKESHA — It’s hard to believe that just 20 short years ago the photography industry looked nothing like it does in 2021.
Days of one-hour photo labs are long gone. Now being able to print your latest selfie or holiday family photo to your at-home printer is commonplace.
Art’s Cameras Plus owner Tony Miresse said his father began the business in 1967 after he was running a department store in Milwaukee and his bosses put him in charge of the photography equipment.
Art’s grew to have three locations in the Milwaukee metro area and has since scaled back to two locations, one in Waukesha and one in Greenfield.
Technology leap
Miresse started working at Art’s in 1979 and has “seen it all.”
“For the first 20 years it was just new film cameras coming out,” Miresse said. “But the big technology change was the first automatic- focus camera in a (single lens reflex) camera in a Minolta Maxxum. That was a big deal; it was a big technology change.” Miresse said despite the big change from manual to auto-focus cameras being the norm in the mid-’80s, it pales in comparison to the technology leap from film cameras to digital.
“The transition was going to happen,” Miresse said. “But considering what little had happened in the 20 years prior, it was like, ‘Oh boy, auto focus and oh, a built-in auto winder,’” Miresse said. “Nobody anticipated that the change from film to digital would happen in lightning speed.” The transition from film to digital happened in the blink of an eye relative to the 175 years photography had existed as a medium of art.
Miresse said the advancements each year dwarfed the previous year’s generation and the new versions were cheaper than the previous year’s.
As such, he said his clientele didn’t change during the technological leap as it was people who went with the trends.
“It really was just a natural progression,” Miresse said. “People either said ‘I’m an early adopter’ and went for digital right away or their film camera died and decided it was time for a digital one.
“It’s like when their VCR died, they finally bought a DVD player.”
Accessibility in the industry
With the move to digital and the advances in film, photography has went from a niche hobby and professional realm to allowing anybody to take a photo in mere seconds by reaching into their pocket and pulling out their phone.
Literal light rooms are no longer needed as computer software programs like Adobe Lightroom and Photoshop have allowed people to edit their photos to get them to look precisely how they want.
Miresse said with the introduction of camera phones, a lot of people told him the phone cameras would ruin his business, but just the opposite happened.
Prior to everyone having a camera in their pocket, Miresse said he typically dealt with customers who were usually the only one in the family with a camera and they were the family archivist.
“It was really only a small fraction of people and they would buy a decent camera or an SLR to take those photos,” he said. But now that everyone can take pictures, the base of people to market cameras to has exploded.
“It’s a phone, but they are understanding the joy of photography,” Miresse said. “Then from there, from this huge pool, you have people saying they want to do more. “Because people who are taking that next step are saying they’re going to be more serious than just taking a snapshot, they’re taking the plunge into a more expensive, entry-level DSLR.”
Miresse said he “absolutely” sees people from all ages making the jump from their smartphone cameras to a standalone camera.
“You have people now that maybe would’ve never gone into photography as a business are doing so because the equipment is so good that you can become a better photographer quicker,” Miresse said. “You still need to know photography and you can’t let the camera do all the work, but while you’re learning, you’re successful.”
What’s old is new
Despite SLR cameras — and the next big step, mirrorless cameras — taking much clearer, more quality photos, film cameras have made a niche resurgence among casual photographers in recent years.
Polaroid cameras went from an outdated medium to a trendy, casual medium among the younger generations. Disposable cameras — and their blinding flash — have made a comeback to be staples at weddings and dedicated Instagram accounts.
Miresse said in his experience he has seen photography have a similar trend as music — where people are attracted to the, cozy, warm, imperfections of a vinyl record, people are also attracted to the nostalgic faults in film.
“These people want retro-looking pictures,” Miresse said. “We carry film now that is $15 for a roll and it is deliberately flawed. It has a purple cast to it like film you left in the glove compartment of your car through the summer.
“They’re paying a premium for what people used to throw away.”
It’s not just film, either. Miresse said people will buy film cameras that have light leaks — a hole in the body of the camera — or have an opaque part of the lens to blur parts of the subject of the photo.
“It’s more artsy and as such has made this comeback,” Miresse said. “Our film business is three times better than it was a few years ago.”
The state of the industry
As mentioned, the next big step in photography is becoming more popular right now as camera giants like Sony, Canon and Nikon — which occupy 97% of the market, Miresse said — are transitioning from SLR cameras to mirrorless cameras.
Mirrorless cameras offer a wide variety of advances including compacting the size of the camera and taking better-quality pictures.
“These cameras are so unbelievably fast and capable of holding focus,” Miresse said. “They literally have eye focus and not just human eyes. Cats, dogs, birds, anything with eyes it can focus on and it will continually track that subject in frame.”
During his interview with Conley Media, Miresse talked about the change in the way photography has been seen by the public. In the mid-19th century, having a family picture done was an important event. It was a revolutionary way to catalog a family history rather than having a family portrait painted.
Smiles were rarely present in those photos, it took a long time to take the photo and develop it and the photos were done by professionals.
Miresse said now there are two camps of people: those who take casual photos — and lots of them — and keep them on a hard drive or get them printed; and those who are into the different software and instead of having a photo album full images, will spend hours tweaking one photo to get it just right before it is printed.
“The way people are using their pictures is different,” Miresse said. “They love them in electronic form because they’re posting them on social media and sending them to friends and stuff like that as opposed to keeping them as a family archive.”
Miresse said it is interesting that photos are so widespread in society now that he doesn’t know what people’s descendants will use as reference to look at their family history.
“Everything that my phone takes or my pictures on a hard drive, are my kids or their kids ever going to see them?” Miresse said. “You look at the old black-and-white pictures from the 1920s and 1930s and looking at great-grandfather when he worked on the railroad. Is there really going to be much of that?
“I don’t know.”