Officials: Court decision bolsters dark store fight

WAUKESHA — A recent Wisconsin Court of Appeals decision is expected to bolster municipalities across the state and region in their fight against the “dark store” argument used by big box stores to lower their tax bills, say Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly and the head of the League of Wisconsin Municipalities.
On July 7, appellate judges issued what the League described as “the latest in a string of court decisions rejecting dark store strategies and upholding municipal assessments.”
In Lowe's Home Centers, LLC v. City of Wauwatosa, the city assessed “an open and flourishing Lowe's store’ at roughly $13.6 million, a League press release states. Lowe's, using the “dark store” argument, argued the property should be assessed at $7.1 million. In its order, the Court of Appeals upheld the Milwaukee County Circuit Court’s decision, rejecting the dark-store argument.
It not yet clear whether Lowe’s plans to appeal the case to the state Supreme Court. Attempts to reach a representative for the company or its attorney were unsuccessful before deadline.
The Court of Appeals agreed with the circuit court finding that Lowe’s had “selected dark and vacant properties that were not reasonably comparable to the Lowe’s property,” the League release states.
“This latest decision puts one more nail in the dark store strategy coffin,” said the League’s Executive Jerry Deschane in the press release. “Courts at all levels continue to uphold the quality work of municipal assessors against dark store arguments made by big box stores seeking to shift more of their property tax bill onto residential homeowners and other property taxpayers.”
Reacting to the news this week, Reilly said the Lowe’s decision, and others like it, show that judges are starting to understand the fallacy of the dark store argument.
“The argument these big box store owners are using is that you have to value their property as if it were a vacant store. You can’t make that argument with a single-family home, or the restaurant down the street,” Reilly said. “It is a pretty complex concept, and I just think it took a while for the arguments against it to percolate down. In the next two or three years, it will be a lot less of an issue.”
Costing communities
Municipalities across the region, including Waukesha, Brookfield, Pewaukee, West Bend, and Slinger, among others, have been forced to return hundreds of thousands in property tax dollars to retailers, like Walgreens, Walmart, Target and Woodman’s, that have filed assessment challenges using the dark store loophole. Using the argument, retailers, and sometimes owners of other large commercial properties, claim that the brick-and-mortar value of their buildings alone, not the value of the property and its business use, is what should be used in assessments. The argument is that a working Target or Walmart should be valued at the same level as a “dark” or vacant store.
Since 2015, Waukesha has paid out just over $228,270 in property tax refunds to retailers who filed “dark store” assessment challenges on properties they own in the city. And that money only covers claims made by the retailers in question — Woodman’s, Menards, Walmart, Target, and Farm & Fleet — during the 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018 tax years. The city is still working to resolve assessment challenges made in 2019 and 2020, City Attorney Brian Running said this week, and is just starting to see claims for 2021 come in.
While the lawsuits have put a stress on local coffers, some state business leaders have argued that the dark store loophole is nothing more than a myth.
In a 2019 press release, Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC), the state’s chamber of commerce, argued the term was created by “taxpayer-funded lobbyists in an attempt to increase taxes on local businesses.”
Contacted Tuesday about the appellate ruling, a representative for WMC said the organization had no comment.
Putting up a fight
Although efforts to close the dark-store loophole in the Legislature have failed, due largely to the opposition of business interests like WMC, Reilly said recent court decisions rejecting the argument should eventually lead to companies not bringing the lawsuits in the first place.
In the meantime the city will continue to keep fighting the claims.
“We have been litigating these much more forcibly than we had, especially in the last two years,” Reilly said.