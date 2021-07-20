Old Perkins building to become new cafe

WEST BEND — The property that used to house Perkins Restaurant & Bakery at 2400 W. Washington Street in West Bend has been sold to Kostas Katris, who will turn the building into Good Day Breakfast Cafe.
According to city records, Encore Realty listed the property in January for $875,000 and sold it to Katris for $825,000. The building completed construction in 1990 and housed Perkins for 28 years after that. Since 2018, the breakfast restaurant has been closed.
“We’re happy to have another spot for breakfast along 33 and see new use of an abandoned building,” West Bend Mayor Christophe Jenkins said. “Exciting stuff for sure,” The total value of the 4,512 square-foot building is now assessed at $536,200, according to property records from the city. The property was first purchased in 2006 for $1,807,724.
The Katris family has three other local restaurants in the Fond du Lac area, including Faros Restaurant & Cocktails, Sunset on the Water on Lake Winnebago, and Capones Bar & Restaurant in Malone.
Their current restaurants serve Greek and American food. The opening date for this new restaurant cafe has not been announced yet.
To read and learn more about the property’s value and real estate history, visit the City Assessor’s Department at www.ci.westbend.wi.us.