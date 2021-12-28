Old-World craftsmanship meets New-World innovation at Amish Craftsmen Guild II

CEDARBURG — Everyone who shops at Amish Craftsmen Guild II is intrigued by their Amish connection, and founder Laura Armstrong-Goss has an interesting story to tell.
Laura and her brother Del grew up in the beautiful hills of rural northwestern Pennsylvania; an area once supported by and later devastated by the loss of the oil, coal mining and steel industries.
Del left for the Air Force and then settled in High Point, N.C., while Laura and her husband, Buddy, settled in Ozaukee County.
Upon leaving the military, Del returned to their beloved region in Pennsylvania and began taking the exquisitely made rocking chairs made by neighboring Amish crafters to High Point where the high-end furniture manufacturers were located. An upscale furniture company in Chicago inquired whether they could carry this Amish line and Del agreed but soon was so busy that he asked Laura if she could take over the Chicago-area deliveries to stores since her daughters Stacie and Amanda were soon off to college.
Laura soon caught the design bug herself and started to create, collaborate and innovate along with Del and their Amish crafters. Classic Adirondacks with the wide paddle arms were what initially caught Laura’s attention. Traveling to shows selling hand-hewn furniture products with help from her college- age daughters in communities along the western Lake Michigan border from Door County to Chicago suddenly became her business. When Del retired, Amish Craftsmen Guild II was then established in 1997-1998 as an homage to Del’s original Amish Craftsmen Guild name.
Originally they relied on neighboring crafters Wolly, Leroy and Jonas to craft the bulk of their furniture. Wolly developed a severe sensitivity to paints and varnishes and needed to find another medium to be able to sustain his craft furniture business. So seeking an alternative while at the Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors show at Wisconsin State Fair Park, Laura became aware of a plastic lumber called polywood, made from recycled milk jugs and soda bottles. She researched the product and shared this information with her Pennsylvania crafters, learning that Del had just found a poly-wood distributor in eastern Pennsylvania.
Realizing that, to their knowledge, no one else was using this material for crafting furniture, Laura saw a niche waiting to be filled — naming this new product “Polylumber Furniture.” Then the symbiotic relationship between poly-wood and the Amish furniture crafters of Western Pennsylvania was sealed.
Soon this niche business really began to take off via a retail store in Cedarburg, first located in the back section of what is now the Stilt House, then needing more space moving to the Cedar Creek Settlement and then the larger Wittenberg Mansion across the street. Today the shop is located on the east side of the newer Kettle Moraine Appliance store building off Pioneer Road and Cardinal Avenue.
Through the years, their attention has been on creating an extraordinary team of family members and teammates focused on servicing their client customer base with customized color placement and “signature look furniture” created expressly for each family and business customer.
“Authentic individuality” is their mantra and has set them apart. Word of mouth, repeat customers and attentive personal service are the reasons for their continuing, growing success. Because of their personal relationship with their Amish crafters, they are a completely hands-on business when it comes to ordering, furniture design, sales and shipping. Their small, incredibly dedicated team operates the store while Laura and Buddy frequently travel to Pennsylvania to consult with their 13 independent crafters, some of whom are the original crafters and some the second generation.
Laura said she feels “blessed to be able to stay connected” to their Pennsylvania roots, and while the recent difficult supply-chain issues have caused significant manufacturing and crafting delays, the Goss family is dedicated to keeping their loyal, talented workforce in business. As Laura said, “We are giving it everything we’ve got right now — so many people depend on us.”
The family-owned business recently founded Red Wolf Outdoors an Amish Craftsmen Guild Signature Line. This high-end line of outdoor furniture made by the Amish uses a brand-new product — a repurposed high-density polyethylene, extruded into various-sized logs with a similar look of rough-edge hickory bark used in tables, chairs and sectionals — the very first in the rustic/PolyLog oak and hickory furniture industry. The Goss family has made a commitment that 1% of all furniture sales and 10% of all clothing sales will be donated to the critically endangered Red Wolf Coalition efforts (only 45 red wolves survive in captivity — fewer in the wild) or Trees for Tomorrow, located in Eagle River.
Not only are the Goss family and their furniture business well known and respected throughout the Midwest but they recently won several national awards. At the 2019 North American Business Excellence Forum they were voted “Most Innovative Company” and placed among the “Top Five Best Retailers.”
As for what the coming year holds, Laura said “we plan to keep growing, keep innovating and creating to build a strong future for our team.”