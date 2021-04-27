Olive Garden looking to move into former Perkins space

DELAFIELD — Lake Country residents could have a new place to eat as the Delafield Plan Commission on Wednesday will discuss allowing Olive Garden to build one of its restaurants where the former Perkins used to be, according to the agenda.
The agenda states the Italian restaurant chain wants to tear down the existing Perkins Restaurant and Bakery, 2440 Milwaukee Street, and build its new restaurant on the existing 1.88 acres.
City documents state the Olive Garden would sit where the existing building stands and the company also would like to construct a pedestrian sidewalk in the right-of-way of Milwaukee Street to allow for pedestrian traffic.
As part of the renovations, Olive Garden would also demolish and repave the existing parking lot and add features to it including perimeter plantings.
The proposed space would be 6,489 square feet and seat about 200 people.
The item will be discussed at Wednesday’s commission meeting at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 500 Genesee Street in the Council Chambers.
The full agenda can be seen on the city’s website, cityofdelafield.com, under the government tab.