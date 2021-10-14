GRAFTON — A new business is coming to Grafton, as the Plan Commission last week approved the permit for OLKA Incorporated Trucking Company to set up a location in the town.
OLKA Trucking is already an established company in Mequon, according to information shared at the Plan Commission meeting.
“The purpose to acquire this site located at 1889 County Highway W in the town of Grafton is to expand the business operation of OLKA Trucking that will include a trailer repair shop and parking for all local customers to service and park their trailers in a safe and secure manner,” according to the narrative submitted for the application.
According to representatives of OLKA who attended the meeting, the site on Highway W will be used to park up to 11 trucks at a time, as well as servicing vehicles for the business. While some trucks might be parked there for extended times, they said most will be in and out within a few days at a time.
The Plan Commission approved the conditional use permit unanimously on the town engineer’s recommendation.
While staff had originally recommended the permit be tabled for further information, Assistant Town Engineer Bailey Brunner said the applicant had submitted additional materials resolving most concerns, and only a couple minor items remained.
OLKA will be repurposing the existing industrial building on the site.
According to the employees who attended the meeting, the building is in fairly good condition, and will need only minor work to get the site ready for business.