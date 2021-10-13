OCONOMOWOC — Wangard Partners and city officials broke ground on the first major project on the Olympia Fields plan, the apartment complex named “The Locklyn.”
Founder and CEO Stewart Wangard said “locklyn” is a Scottish word deriving from the Scottish term for lake, which is “loch.” Wangard said he and Wangard Partners expect to have the first building completed by June 1.
Pictured from left to right are Joe Dentice, RoseAnn Dentice, Ellen Dentice, Stewart Wangard, Oconomowoc Mayor Bob Magnus and Oconomowoc Economic Development Director Bob Duffy.