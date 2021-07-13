CEDARBURG — Parts-Badger LLC, an online machine shop, is expanding its facility in Cedarburg, announcing a $1.55 million project expected to create 26 jobs over the next three years.
The company is planning a facility expansion of 5,000 square feet, as well as increasing the number of employees and machines. Of the $1.55 million investment in the project, $500,000 will be dedicated to the building addition and $1.05 million to employment growth and new machinery.
The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation said in a news release it is supporting the project with up to $90,000 in state income tax credits over the next three years. The actual amount of tax credits Parts-Badger LLC will receive depends on the number of jobs created.
The project will be done within three years, with new employees being added prior to completion.
“PartsBadger is a great example of how businesses of all industries are thriving and growing in Wisconsin thanks to our positive business climate and dedicated workforce,” said Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of the WEDC. “I thank PartsBadger for its continued investment and commitment to the state of Wisconsin.”
The current facility has two large cells and can support expansion cells of two to three machines each, the WEDC release said.
“Congratulations to Parts-Badger LLC on their expansion,” said state Rep. Rob Brooks in the statement. “This is a tremendous boost for Cedarburg and a win-win for our local economies. Good-paying, family-sustaining jobs are the bedrock of our community.”
In addition to the 26 jobs expected to be directly created by PartsBadger’s expansion, an economic modeling study estimates the project could indirectly generate 19 additional jobs in the region. Those 45 total new jobs are projected to generate $56,752 in state income tax revenue annually.
“Ozaukee Economic Development is thrilled to have worked with PartsBadger on their new expansion. It is the growth of up and coming businesses within our communities that helps make Ozaukee County a great location for business,” Kathleen Cady Schilling, executive director of Ozaukee Economic Development, said in the statement. “PartsBadger’s new project will serve as a boon for both the Cedarburg community and Ozaukee’s manufacturing businesses. We look forward to continuing to work with them in the future.”
PartsBadger LLC was founded in 2016. It works with Fortune 500 companies to startups in industries including aerospace, automotive, oil and gas, consumer goods, medical devices, semiconductors and more. The core technology of the company involves the 3D analysis of part files and 2D drawings to instantly quote parts for manufacture, a process that normally takes three to five days.
In 2018, PartsBadger shifted production from China to Wisconsin, which led to their current facility and upcoming expansion in Cedarburg, the release said.