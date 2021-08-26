FILE - This photo shows a phone app for OnlyFans, a site where fans pay creators for their photos and videos, Thursday Aug. 19, 2021. OnlyFans says it has “suspended” a plan to ban sexually explicit content following an outcry from its creators and advocates for sex workers. The company tweeted Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021 that it had “secured assurances necessary to support our diverse creator community” and will “continue to provide a home for all creators.” (AP Photo/Tali Arbel, file)