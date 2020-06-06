RICHFIELD — Remodeling of a proposed site for a new Cousins Sub Shop in the village should begin soon after action taken Thursday night by the Richfield Plan Commission.
The Commission unanimously approved a proposed operation plan presented by representatives of the company at the panel’s regular monthly meeting held at Village Hall. The Commission last month had recommended the property be rezoned from B-3 to B-4 to allow the business to operate at the location in the same building as the BP Convenience Store near the intersection of highways 167 and 175. As a result of the rezoning the use of “fast food” is a permitted principle use in the B-4 zone.
A vacant part of the building last served as a liquor store and before that as a Dairy Queen and that is where Cousins will locate the new business. Khamano Petroleum recently became new owners of the property and they did not want to operate the liquor store and instead have convinced Cousins to locate a sub shop at that location.
According to the operation plan presented to the Commission by Cousins, the business will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. They will have five full-time and 20 part-time employees. The company estimated it will have about 130 customers per day and they will have a drive-thru window which was previously reviewed by the then Town of Richfield as part of the Dairy Queen development which they intend to also use.
According to a letter provided by Kim Loesch, director of real estate for Cousins, they will also have a dine-in area which has a seating capacity of 28 and they will also offer catering. Cousins is acting as the agent for the property owner.
“They have applied for the building permit. They will be doing a pretty considerable remodel of the inside of the building as well as dressing up the outside with their store colors, signs, etc.,” said Village Administrator Jim Healy. “I think everybody was really excited about it.”
In the rezoning application, an official of Khamano Petroleum said the estimated combined value of the property after the project is completed would be about $1.3 million.