Oshkosh Corp. and Pierce Manufacturing introduce electric fire and emergency vehicles

OSHKOSH — Oshkosh Corporation is working with Pierce Manufacturing to create a line of electric vehicles for the fire and emergency segment.
The segment was unveiled under the Volterra platform of electric vehicles with the introduction of two new trucks under the Pierce Manufacturing and Oshkosh Airport Products brands.
Oshkosh Corporation is a global innovator that has been developing electric products and equipment since the mid-1990s when the company’s JLG Industries business launched its first electric boom lift. The Volterra platform unveiling continues Oshkosh Corporation’s long and successful history of electrification across a broad spectrum of products.
“With more than two decades of electrification experience, we will continue to introduce electric vehicles and products that are environmentally responsible and purposebuilt to enhance safety, productivity and performance,” said John Pfeifer, Oshkosh Corporation president and chief executive officer. “We look forward to serving the municipal and airport fire and emergency markets with the Volterra platform of electric vehicles.”
The Volterra zero-emissions pumper has been placed on duty with the Madison Fire Department, making it the first electric fire truck in service in North America. The Volterra pumper is at Station 8, Madison’s busiest fire station, supporting a population of over 250,000, according to the announcement.