OSHKOSH — Oshkosh Corp. on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $68.6 million.
On a per-share basis, the Oshkosh-based company said it had profit of 99 cents. Earnings, adjusted for nonrecurring costs and to extinguish debt, were $1.25 per share, surpassing Wall Street expectations.
The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.18 per share.
The heavy vehicle manufacturer for the military, emergency and commercial companies posted revenue of $1.8 billion in the period.