OSHKOSH — Oshkosh Corp. (OSK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.1 million in its first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Oshkosh-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for nonrecurring costs, were 24 cents per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.
The heavy vehicle manufacturer for the military, emergency and commercial companies posted revenue of $1.95 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.87 billion.
Oshkosh expects full-year earnings in the range of $5 to $6 per share.