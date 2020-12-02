OSHKOSH — Oshkosh Defense, LLC, an Oshkosh Corporation company, announced Tuesday the U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal has placed an order for 2,738 Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTV), 1,001 companion trailers, and associated kits. The Oshkosh Defense JLTVs will be supplied to the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, and U.S. Air Force along with a select group of NATO and non-NATO allies. This is the second largest order of Oshkosh Defense JLTVs, with a contract value of $911 million.
The Oshkosh Defense JLTV is designed for the future battlefield with reconfiguration capabilities to meet the demands of evolving mission requirements.
As part of this order, 59 vehicles will be delivered to NATO and non-NATO allies —including Lithuania, North Macedonia, and Brazil.