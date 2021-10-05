Out with the old...

GRAFTON — The old Grafton Shopko location was emptied last week to make room for Blain’s Farm and Fleet.
Pictured are forklift drivers from Blain’s Farm and Fleet, 1771 Wisconsin Ave., in the process of renovating the existing Shopko building and placing unneeded fixtures out front of the store Tuesday afternoon.
From 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., local businesses and non-profits were able to get their first choice of fixtures. After 2 p.m., the remaining fixtures were available to the public on a first come, first serve basis.
