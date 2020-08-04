Families and friends are looking for ways to enjoy our beautiful summer weather that are fun and socially responsible. Ozaukee County restaurants are working hard to deliver just that, first with carryout and curbside pick-up, and now with outdoor dining experiences that are fun and safe. We encourage you to enjoy this amazing summer!
How about dining with a view of Lake Michigan? Port Washington offers several options, including The Beacon Restaurant and Bar in the Harborview, which offers a Wisconsin specialty menu of locally sourced options for breakfast, lunch and dinner on their seasonal deck that overlooks the water. The deck at the Beacon is a perfect spot to enjoy the local flavor and a classic or contemporary cocktail, and the restaurant occasionally offers live music to its patrons.
Inventors Brewpub offers a beautiful view of Veterans Memorial Park and Lake Michigan, perfect for enjoying a craft beer, soda and many delicious food offerings, including the traditional and popular Canadian poutine, French fries smothered with gravy and topped with cheese curds. Watch their Facebook page for new beer alerts – like the recently released Agave Paloma Shandy!
In the heart of Port Washington’s historic buildings and shops, Beanies Mexican Restaurant offers authentic Mexican food, amazing margaritas and a fun, family-friendly atmosphere with outdoor seating on their patio. Watch Facebook for live music announcements, and don’t forget to bring home a jar or two of their outstanding salsa!
When you’re ready for dessert – or ice cream as a meal…it is, after all, summer! - The Chocolate Chisel provides an outdoor area to sit and enjoy homemade ice cream, chocolates and coffees. Watch for unique ice cream flavors like Espresso M& M, Orange Chocolate Bliss and Sage Salted Pecan, and take home a box of truffles or specialty barks.
In Belgium, Kyote’s Bar & Grill offers great food and cold beverages on their spacious outdoor patio. Specials include wings, burgers, sandwiches, weekend breakfasts and a Friday night fish fry. Come hungry so you have room to sample from their fun appetizer menu, which includes tasty treats like frickles, buffalo chicken poppers and Kyote’s secretly spiced bacon!
Cedarburg is a great place to spend the day, and offers a number of places to enjoy the fresh air with lunch, dinner and a cold beverage. Wayne’s Drive-In is a 1950sstyle diner located just off Hwy 60 on Covered Bridge Road. This destination hotspot offers American favorites from burgers to grilled cheese, plus sundaes and malts made with Cedar Crest Ice Cream, perfect for enjoying on picnic tables surrounding the unique restaurant or under their big tent. Mark your calendars for Wednesday’s Corvette Cruise-Ins with the Ozaukee Corvette Club, as well as Thursday’s Classic Cruise Nights featuring classic cars, DJ Rob, raffle prizes and more!
Just down the road a short distance on Highway 60, The Fermentorium Brewery offers outdoor seating on their spacious pergola-covered patio that’s great for enjoying a cold craft brew with a snack, pizza or the hot dog of the month. In addition to a full menu of regular favorites, new brews are constantly being introduced, with names so colorful – and flavorful - you won’t be able to resist taking home a growler or two.
Just off the Ozaukee Interurban Trail in the heart of Cedarburg is The Stilt House’s expansive and tree-shaded outdoor patio. Enjoy creek-side dining and an extensive menu of highend American craft beers, more than 100 bottled beers and an extensive wine list. Specials include wine nights, 50% growlers on Wednesdays and a great menu of delicious small plates and entrees with unique daily specials.
Continuing south on Washington Avenue, you’ll love the creekside patio at Rebellion Brewing. Enjoy a full menu of craft brews, sangrias, bloody marys and more at the base of one of Cedarburg’s iconic waterfalls, while the creek tumbles right past – and under – your table! The pub is located behind the Landmark Building on the corner of Columbia and Portland, and has occasional live music and a menu of snacks such as Milwaukee pretzels and pizza. Patrons are also encouraged to order delivery from area restaurants so they never have to leave their seats!
The Stagecoach Inn Bed & Breakfast and five20 Social Stop has a new outdoor patio where you can enjoy craft cocktails and live music “off the deck” on Thursday and Friday nights. Check Facebook for their entertainment lineup. Further south on Washington Avenue is Out & Out, a casual stop for sandwiches, wraps, custard and more. Out & Out’s wide-open outdoor patio is a popular stop for folks of all ages.
Heading east to Grafton, you can enjoy pizza, homemade lasagna, pasta dishes and more on the new outdoor patio at John’s Pizzaria, a favorite for many locals. Looking for a craft beer to go with your pizza? Order your piping hot pie and walk it next door to Sahale Ale Works, where you can enjoy a cold craft brew (including the newly released Wheatsconsin Weiss Beer), Maple Root Beer or sparkling lemonade on the large patio!
Juice’s Ghost Town, located just east of I-43, offers daily specials that can be enjoyed on their outdoor deck. In their large outdoor space they have a beer tent area where you often find live music, and a cooled down “hot weather menu.”
In southern Ozaukee County, the cheel in Thiensville has a large outdoor area where you can enjoy small plates or “tidbits” of flavors from the Himalayas to the Rockies. Live music and craft cocktails are offered at their baaree, which is Nepalese for “garden.” Across the way, Skippy’s Burger Bar has an outdoor patio where they will serve you their “flippin’ awesome burgers” and more from their extensive menu. It’s a great place to enjoy a cold beverage on a hot day, and they often offer live music. Café Hollander, on the corner of Mequon and Cedarburg roads, has an outdoor feel all year round, but in summer their outdoor dining area provides a perfect ambiance for everything from brunch to burgers and Belgian beer, from mussels and frites to grand café plates. This bike-friendly spot is just off the southern end of the Ozaukee Interurban Trail!
If you’re looking for more social distancing or a beautiful, peaceful atmosphere, consider carrying out and enjoying a bite to eat in a park. You can pick up curbside at a number of the listed restaurants as well as New Fortune Asian Cuisine featuring their classic Chinese- American dishes and Le’s Pho Vietnamese Cuisine for their traditional authentic food in Cedarburg; Atlas BBQ in Grafton for their dry rubbed and Applewood smoked BBQ; Ferrante’s in Mequon for pizza, broasted chicken, and more; and Hundred Mile House in Port Washington for their original meals with daily specials.
For details on all of our partner restaurants, follow us on Facebook and visit our website at www.ozaukeetourism.com, and thanks for being a tourist in your own county!