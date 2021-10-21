TOWN OF OCONOMOWOC — For most people, ballet dancing is a hobby, or if they’re especially talented, it’s a lucrative and demanding career. But for Eddy Bray, the owner of the MainStage Academy of Dance in the Town of Oconomowoc, ballet dancing was a literal lifesaver that has defined his life.
Bray said that when he was 10 years old, he ran away from his home in downtown Milwaukee to get away from his parents and the other problems that come from living in one of the city’s less-than-desirable neighborhoods. Eventually, he said that he stumbled into a dance academy near the Mitchell Park Domes and became infatuated with the dancers there.
But, as a kid without a job, he said, he was unable to pay for the lessons that he so desperately wanted. The owners of academy, Bill and Shirley Reilly, saw that Bray had a natural talent for dance, however, so they let him mop floors in between dance lessons while giving him a place to stay to keep Bray off the streets.
“If it wasn’t for dance, I’d be dead or in jail,” Bray said.
And Bray said that it’s because of the Reillys’ generosity that he’s been able to become a premier ballet dancer, and now a ballet dance instructor. When he was younger, Bray said that he performed with numerous prestigious dance troupes in Europe before he eventually opted to retire and start teaching.
About two decades ago, Bray started teaching fulltime in Wisconsin and he’s been running the MainStage Academy of Dance three years. At his dance school, Bray said that he puts on professional- level performances that have received countless amounts of praise at the Oconomowoc Performing Arts Center with his students that come from around southeastern Wisconsin to learn from such an experienced ballet dancer.
Bray said that many of students have also gone on to become professional dancers, including Lauren Thompson, who now performs with the Madison Ballet. Thompson said that she’s originally from Honolulu, but came to Wisconsin to train with Bray after she hit a roadblock in her career.
“He totally reworked my technique,” she said.
Bray said that he has many students with similar situations to Thompson, and that he loves to instruct up-and-coming dancers in the art that saved his life decades ago. Although he said that it’s difficult to teach the sports-centric Waukesha County the importance of dance, in his lessons, he promotes the same environment that he was raised in.
“Everyone says they’re a family,” Bray said. “We truly are.”
Because for Bray, dance has become more than just a hobby or a job, it’s been the focus of his life that he hopes others recognize the importance of. The MainStage Academy of Dance is located at W359N5920 Brown St. For more information about the various classes it offers, visit https://wedancemainstage.com/.