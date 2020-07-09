THIENSVILLE — The owners of the cheel, 105 S. Main St., were given a “reality check” in regard to how serious the COVID-19 pandemic is after principal owners Barkha and Jesse Daily were exposed to it, according to a Facebook post.
“Since our reopening at the cheel, we have been diligent about protecting the safety of our guests and employees,” reads the post. “The goal of our communications during this trying time have always been about transparency and how we can accomplish this together.”
The post further explained that Barkha and Jesse were both tested after being exposed to COVID-19 and the test results came back negative. However, they are choosing to quarantine for at least 14 days for the safety of guests and staff. Barkha’s last day at the restaurant was July 1 and Jesse’s was July 3.
There are also additional steps being taken at this time at the cheel: Only the staff members with negative test results are eligible to work. The cheel and the bar area were professionally sanitized.
The inside dining area has been completely closed until further notice, leaving open-air patio and tent/pavilion dining space open.
The post reinforced the fact that no staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 and that these are all just precautions at this time.
“Our staff and our guests’ trust and loyalty are our biggest assets and we will continue to keep you informed of this situation as it continues to evolve,” reads the post.
The cheel officially reopened for socially distant dining last month.
Servers wear face masks and gloves when clearing the tables. There is a limited capacity on the number of guests allowed in the dining area to ensure proper social distancing which includes the outdoor tent; reservations are highly recommended.
All tables have been set to 6 feet apart and disposable menus will be used. Tables and chairs will be sanitized in between each guests’ visit and staff members will be keeping a temperature log of all employees. Masks will be available if needed to any guests.