OZAUKEE COUNTY — Many questions were answered regarding when and how communities are able to re-open when Kirsten Johnson, Washington Ozaukee County health officer, discussed the COVID-19 Pandemic Response and Washington Ozaukee Public Health Blueprint to Reopen with Ozaukee County district supervisors.
“The parameters we have set up in this plan of four points are very well aligned with the White House plan as well as the Badger Bounce Back Plan,” said County Administrator Jason Dzwinel.
Johnson said this blueprint is a working document and as things evolve they will continue to change it.
“The intention of putting together this document was to have some guidance and a blueprint, literally, for our business partners and organizations within Washington and Ozaukee counties once the governor’s orders are lifted or expired,” she said.
“The plan seems very reasonable and I’d like to commend (Johnson) for being ahead of the curve and preparing this,” said County Supervisor Alice Read.
The issue with not having a large enough capacity of testing for everyone who needs it is still a big barrier during this time.
“As of this morning (Friday), we’ve already got calls about people who are symptomatic and can’t get a test,” Johnson said. “So that’s a huge issue for us.”
County Supervisor Kathlyn Geracie asked why they are not able to expand testing capabilities more quickly. Johnson said there are a few components that come with testing, which is making sure health care providers have enough swabbing materials, making sure labs can accomplish the testing itself and having the time to turn it around.
“All three of those are not consistent throughout the state and not even within our county,” Johnson said.
Johnson went over the blueprint with the supervisors, including primary actions such as recommending the residents wear cloth masks in public.
“In a community setting, if everyone had a face mask, they’re able to reduce the spread but it only works if the majority of people are wearing them,” Johnson said.
County Supervisor Marty Wolf asked about one of the secondary actions in the blueprint that recommends senior citizens continue sheltering in place practices until there is a vaccine available. Johnson said that could work in an ideal world, but there are other social and mental aspects that are significant to senior citizens.
Johnson said her department is working with longterm health care facilities to make sure that people can go outside and interact internally while practicing social distancing.
“I think this is sort of a placeholder to tell people that we can’t promise that there’s no risk, particularly for vulnerable populations until there’s a vaccine or a wide herd immunity,” she said.
When asked about the county share-ride in Ozaukee County, Johnson said drivers have personal protective equipment and are cleaning between every ride.
Dzwinel said they are not transporting people to medical facilities if a rider is seeking treatment for COVID-19.
“It doesn’t mean you cannot receive medical treatment,” he said. “We’re not asking our taxi contractors to become medical experts so we’re asking them to use discretion. We’ve trained the dispatchers with some questions and signs to look for.”
The meeting on Friday also discussed Mayor Tim Michalak of Hartford allowing businesses to reopen this week.
“I do not not condone a violation of the stay at home orders,” Johnson said. “I don’t think it’s a good idea. I am fearful that what’s going to happen in Hartford is if they open up on Monday (April 27) is that we’re going to have a huge spike in Hartford.”
She added, “We are not in a place in either of our counties that I am comfortable saying that we can control an outbreak because we just can’t get people tested.”
Both counties brief their municipalities to keep them updated on things.
Local chambers react to blueprint
Grafton Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Pam King said she felt a little uncertain about the blueprint since it’s a working document and she doesn’t know what the end result will be but thought having a guideline is beneficial for businesses.
“Having the guideline is wonderful,” she said. “We’re looking for, as an organization that plans events and works with businesses, any guideline we can have to just provide and share with our businesses and organizations about how to proceed and what kinds of protocols will be required. That’s what we’re desperate for. I appreciate their willingness to step forward and work on trying to create that for us.”
King said she can’t say how much longer local businesses can survive during this shut-down because each business is different.
“I think all of us want our economy to get back on track but more importantly is the health of our individuals and community,” she said.
The Grafton community has been engaging in all kinds of things to support one another such as food drives that support local food pantries.
“I am ecstatic at the greatness we’ve seen in people as a result of this,” King said. “The positives, the ‘we’re all in this’ attitude, I think has been very, very, heartwarming for me.”
Mequon-Thiensville Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tina Schwantes said the blueprint does a good job of considering a balance of safety with economic recovery.
“The plan allows for businesses to ease into reopening incrementally while minimizing the risk of a resurgence of the epidemic,” she said. “A positive is that it includes specific actions and recommendations for businesses and even takes into consideration the different business types. Businesses will have the opportunity to provide feedback about the guide before it is finalized which is another positive.”
“Nothing supersedes health and safety, but our local businesses need a cohesive plan and direction that includes guidelines for all industries,” said Cedarburg Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Maggie Dobson when asked about the blueprint. “Every business is different, but each day that passes without the ability to safely conduct regular business is detrimental to their bottom line.”
“Cedarburg is a unique and close-knit community that thrives on supporting others, including local businesses, non-profits, fundraising campaigns, and neighbors,” Dobson added. “The Chamber’s Cedarburg Strong campaign is not just a catchy tagline — Cedarburg really has a strong sense of community pride.”