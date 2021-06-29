PORT WASHINGTON — Ozaukee Economic Development annually honors businesses with the OED Business of the Year Awards. This year, OED also considered how nominees had navigated business operations through the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Business of the Year program initially began in 2013 and awards a small, medium and large-sized Ozaukee County business for all of their hard work over the past year, according to an OED press release.
OED has announced the following award winners for 2021: Kyote’s Bar & Grill in Belgium is the winner of this year’s Small Business category. Opened by Kyle Simpson in November of 2018, Belgium Area Chamber of Commerce member Tara Williams nominated Kyote’s Bar & Grill, saying it has been “the ‘poster child’ business for economic growth, innovative thinking and generous giving” ever since. With participation in community events such as the Belgium Area Chamber’s Brew & Chew and holding a virtual benefit concert via Facebook to support employees and the Ozaukee Snowrunners, Kyote’s Bar & Grill has continued to uplift the community throughout the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Mid-Size Business of the Year winner is Missing Links Golf Course & Driving Range in Mequon. Kim and Peter Epperson opened the business 26 years ago, envisioning a fun, affordable and family-friendly destination. The business has doubled its employees over the past year and has been very supportive of Mel’s Charities, the OED said. It was nominated by Bank Five Nine and has been very supportive of Mel’s Charities. Tom Stanton, executive director of Mel’s Charities, praised the Eppersons for their commitment to the organization and states that the Eppersons’ “never-ending entrepreneurial drive has turned Missing Links into a destination stop in Ozaukee County.”
Guy & O’Neill Inc. in Fredonia is the winner of the Large Business category. Nominated by Doig Corporation President Jim Winistorfer, Guy & O’Neill Inc. has experienced exponential growth, increasing its full-time employment and production capacity threefold, the OED said. During the pandemic, Guy & O’Neill has maintained full employment and even continued hiring The manufacturing company also supports the community by sponsoring local sports teams, community events and local families in need during the holidays.
Award winners will receive plaques commemorating the honor at the upcoming OED Economic Forecast. The 2021 OED Economic Forecast Breakfast & Business of the Year Awards will be on Tuesday, October 19, from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the Ozaukee Pavilion at the County Fairgrounds.