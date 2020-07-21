MADISON — The Ozaukee Youth Apprenticeship program has received a $71,384 grant from the Department of Workforce Development (DWD) for the 2020-2021 school year. The Youth Apprenticeship (YA) program merges on-the-job training with classroom instruction. Students can then receive certificates, credentials and transferable college credits they can apply to their post-secondary plans. “Youth Apprenticeship provides students with the opportunity to get hands-on experience while exploring career options before they commit to a post-secondary path,” DWD Secretary Caleb Frostman said. “Most occupations today require some sort of post-secondary education; whether it is a bachelor's or associate degree, certificate or credential. YA can help a student determine which career path fits them and provide them with a steppingstone into that pathway.”
With COVID-19 precautionary measures still in place, students will need to follow the restrictions and safety protocols that are set up by the schools and employers when the 2020-2021 Youth Apprenticeship school year resumes.
The YA program is comprised of 11 DWD-approved career clusters, including Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources; Architecture and Construction; Art, Audio/Visual Technology and Communications; Finance; Health Science; Hospitality and Tourism; Information Technology; Manufacturing; Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics; Transportation, Distribution and Logistics; and Marketing.
“Youth Apprenticeship prepares students for career and college; whatever comes next,” DWD’s Bureau of Apprenticeship Standards State Director Joshua Johnson said. “By bridging youth apprentice graduates into registered apprenticeships, students get a head start on a career with family sustaining wages, make connections with employers in their community, and feel confident in their career path.”
DWD will launch updated curriculum in five of the career clusters for the 2020-2021 school year. All the career clusters will have the curriculum updated over the next three years as DWD continues to ensure that students’ apprenticeships are in line with employer and industry standards. The department is also working to ensure that classroom instruction is transferable, increasing dual enrollment opportunities and creating a bridge to registered apprenticeships.