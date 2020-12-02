MILWAUKEE — The Pabst Brewing Company announced Tuesday that the Captain Pabst Pilot House, in Milwaukee’s Brewery District, will close permanently this month.
In addition, all associated brewing activities at the Milwaukee brewery will relocate to Pabst’s Head Office location San Antonio.
“This has been an extremely difficult year for all hospitality and tourism businesses, and it has been no different for the Captain Pabst Pilot House,” said Matt Bruhn, GM, Pabst Brewing Company. “Unfortunately, with no signs of the business improving, the company has come to the difficult decision to close the Captain Pabst Pilot House operation effective December 21.”
The Captain Pabst Pilot House is in a historic 145-year old building on the original Pabst complex — the former First German Methodist Church at 1037 W. Juneau Ave.