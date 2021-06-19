Pack-Logix joins Hartland chamber

HARTLAND — The Hartland Chamber of Commerce welcomed Pack-Logix as a new member recently. Chamber Board Member Matt Gaulke of Great Midwest Bank presents Adam Puzach of Pack-Logix with a membership plaque from the chamber.
Also pictured from left to right are are Chamber Board Member Jessie Puzach of Birch & Banyan Coffee; Lynn Minturn, chamber president; and Ambassadors Christina Ligon of Bank Five Nine and Scott Heyerdahl of Scott Heyerdahl - First Weber, Inc. Pack-Logix is a contract packager of petroleum-based lubricants and chemicals. Pack-Logix is located at W222-N744 Cheaney Drive, City of Pewaukee, and can be reached at 414346-7039. Visit www.pack-logix.com for more information.