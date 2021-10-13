Pagenkopf Funeral Home breaks ground on new facility in Summit

SUMMIT — Pagenkopf Funeral Home representatives and others plunged their shovels into the wet dirt Tuesday morning to ceremoniously break ground on their new facility in Summit.
The new facility will be located just off of Delafield Road on Silver Maple Lane.
Owner Cindy Pagenkopf said this new facility has been in the works for about eight years after she and her husband Kevin bought the property four years ago.
“Besides the fact that we have outgrown our current facility as far as space for our staff and space for families to come and pay their respects, the building isn’t as large as it needs to be. Parking is an issue as well as amenities,” Pagenkopf said. “That was really the game changer.”
During the four years leading up to the groundbreaking, Pagenkopf said the project took planning and time and was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“But good things come to those who wait,” she said. “Patience is a virtue, we had it and now here we are.”
Pagenkopf said the funeral home has been at its existing facility in Oconomowoc since 1967 when Kevin’s grandparents build it, and that his great-grandparents started the funeral home in 1913 in the Town of Ashippun.
Since then, Pagenkopf said, the industry has evolved and the community has changed as well.
As such, she said the new facility will incorporate more ways for people to make their funerals more personal and intimate.
“We’ve incorporated a lot of those pieces into the new building to provide the capability of people making it their own and how they want,” Pagenkopf said. “There’s a need.”
Furthermore, as part of the new facility, Pagenkopf said the funeral home will introduce a new pet cremation service as well.
“We’re incorporating pet cremation services in our community because it is something we don’t have a lot of locally and there is a need,” Pagenkopf said. “We’re in the business and there’s already a trust factor. We’re hoping that we can assist in that setting as well.”
Pagenkopf said the new facility will take about 10 months to a year to finish. She said topsoil will begin to be removed this week.