Standard Process produces more than 300 products, mostly in the form of supplements; but unlike most in the industry, they utilize vertical integration by controlling the process from the very beginning on a 600-acre farm in Palmyra.
Technical and Product Development Director Brandon Metzger that while many agricultural business seek yield, or quantity, as the primary trait to emphasize in crops, SP emphasizes nutrition and focuses in on specific qualities to address specific issues, “everything from enzymes to probiotics.”
When it comes to a simple crop like oats, Metzger said it’s “not just necessarily crop yield.” Unlike those that might be seen in a typical grocery store, the oats at SP are slightly smaller, vary in color and have higher protein, minerals and bioactive nutrients.
“Genetically, the modern oat is actually a mess,” said Weston Bussler, a SP nutrition scientist. He said with three different genomes broken apart in the modern oat, SP utilizes simpler, more niche varieties that haven’t been bred as much.
In order to zero in on nutritional targets meant to assist with medical needs ranging from metabolic conditions to glucose management to heart benefits, these niche varieties of oats must emphasize particular qualities.
The way they get there is breeding. That’s not a new concept and traditionally it’s been a slow process. “People could spend their entire lives crossing peas to get a variety of plant that they were happy with,” Metzger said.
Where SP innovates is the rate of progress. One technique the organization deploys is utilizing visual data collected by drones for crop development. Bussler said the drones can use that data for height, color, seed germination and more, taking pictures frequently enough to analyze the colossal dataset in a fraction of the time a person could do the same task.
“Using a data-driven approach, we can select better varieties for more traditional benefits,” Bussler said. He emphasized SP does not use GMO type breeding.
By utilizing genetic sequencing, computers and statistics, SP is able to craft genomes and predict the right parent pairings for crops without the level of guesswork once required.
Another of the many crops grown by SP is the “not very well researched” buckwheat, Metzger said.
SP uses organic farming to avoid pesticides and herbicides, which could undermine nutritional quality. Metzger said if a crop needed to be juiced in order to extract the optimal amount of nutrition, some amount of pesticides would be concentrated in the end product itself.
“We believe people should get their nutrients from their diet, first of all,” Metzger said. “Some of us need supplements or we face certain health conditions where we can benefit.”
