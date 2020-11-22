The coronavirus pandemic has caused problems never before seen in most everyone’s lives and in the business world as well.
Officials with the Rincon 225 82-unit apartment complex that opened late this past summer in the city’s downtown have had to adjust to new realities in the world, which includes a different focus on how the apartments can be rented and filled. Officials said 33 of the 82 units are filled.
“We’ve had to develop a new marketing strategy to adapt to the changes that have been forced on everyone today,” said Jennifer Guenther, property manager who is also in charge of community and event relations for Rincon 225. “We are working with others to bring local vendors opportunities to market the space with the support of the city, who has allowed us to use a few of the city parking spaces (by the building) to invite those entities.”
Some of the vendors who have brought their food trucks as part of events at the apartment building have included Pudgie’s from the Chandelier Ballroom and Hopper’s Donuts of West Bend.
“It’s a triple win,” Guenther said. “We show support for the local food trucks, bring people to the downtown and bring exposure to Rincon.”
The 82-unit complex has 1, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments as well as many amenities. There is a lot of public space for the tenants.
Guenther said when the apartment project was planned it was to be marketed more as a workforce development type of partnership to attract employees for area businesses and industry.
“With coronavirus and the impact of that, people are not hiring as much. So we’ve been pivoting to more of an attraction and retention in trying to help some of the workforce and companies to retain their quality staff by letting them know we are here and you can work closer to home here,” Guenther said. “We’ve had a few that have come and relocated to be closer to Hartford and even at a halfway point.
“But our biggest switch is that we are realizing that it’s not really the workforce that we are seeing, at least those who have come in the last month and a half, are people who are selling their homes in the area and downsizing.”
Officials have also been doing open houses using the large amount of shared space that is provided at Rincon 225. Another such event will be held Dec. 2 and 3 from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.
“We are calling this a ‘Peek a Brew’ event so people can just come and take a peek. We do have a coffee bar here where people can grab a coffee and we have three rooms open so people can see what the rooms are like,” Guenther said. “We’ll keep people in one area and keep social distancing and be able to display the one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments that we have available. They can do a selfguided tour or have a member of our staff go along.”
Guenther said Rincon 225’s website is also up to date so people can see what they have to offer, “and that we are open and that we are doing things in a safe fashion with masks and social distancing, etc.”