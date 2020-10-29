HARTFORD — The coronavirus pandemic is having an impact on economic development in many parts of the country, including southeast Wisconsin, but economic development leaders in the Hartford area are continuing to search for new options to expand their area’s economy.
One recent bad sign — the decision Tuesday night by the Hartford Common Council to rescind the development of Tax Incremental Financing District #12, which would have helped prepare land near the Dodge Industrial Park in Hartford for new industrial development. That included the possible purchase of land in that area and the construction of a new manufacturing facility by a developer for a client who wanted to locate in Hartford. The city was holding off on creating the new district until the developer bought the land.
“The developer did not want to purchase the land yet, so that’s where we are at,” said Tom Hostad, executive director of Hartford Area Development Corp. “I think they were concerned about the economy and certainly COVID is driving a lot of what’s happening in our economy right now.”
Casey’s General Store had purchased an existing convenience store in Slinger at the intersection of highways 175 and 60 with the plan to demolish that structure and construct a new building. But within the last couple months the parent company changed its mind due to the current economy, tore the building down and have prepared the site for sale to someone else.
Despite those occurrences, Hostad said he thinks there are still a number of encouraging signs.
“We at the HADC are in the process of selling some land to ProAmpac in the industrial park because they are going to be expanding,” Hostad said. “So that’s good news. We own about 6 acres adjacent to their property that could be combined with their existing facility’s site.”
Plans are also apparently still moving forward on construction of a new office or business building in Hartford.
“The developer who wants to do the project where the Clark station and car wash are located in Hartford along Highway 60, has closed that business and is still wanting to move ahead,” Hostad said. “The plan there is to tear those structures down and construct a new building. That’s setting the stage for what will come but I don’t think that’s going to take place until 2021.”
Hostad said his organization has also received interest in some other Hartford properties, but nothing that he can speak to specifically yet.
“We are getting calls from developers who are interested in doing things. One of those could potentially be a project downtown,” Hostad said. “That speaks to how vibrant the downtown has become with the addition of the Rincon 225 apartment development and a number of other things that are going on in the downtown. That’s all positive.”