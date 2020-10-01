OZAUKEE COUNTY — University School of Milwaukee Enrollment Director Eric Peters had been “hyper-concerned” about his school’s enrollment numbers when fears about the novel coronavirus began to escalate in March.
“We weren’t sure how our families would react to COVID, and also we weren’t sure if we were going to be able to open,” Peters said.
That, despite the fact that the school had begun to take precautionary measures to transition to virtual learning as early as February, Peters said.
As it turns out, the school’s enrollment numbers would be just fine.
This school year, USM is reporting an increase of 173 students, compared to a typical year of between 130 and 150 new students.
USM is just one of several private schools in the area reporting increases in student enrollment as parents look for alternatives to public schools that were or are still teaching their students online, or who are looking for more safety measures for their children.
Kettle Moraine Lutheran High School in Jackson saw a bump of 10 students from the Mequon-Thiensville School District alone after it announced two weeks before the start of classes that they would begin instruction online, said Superintendent David Bartelt.
MTSD’s online instruction only lasted a week and a majority of their students have now returned to the classrooms.
In addition, Kettle Moraine Lutheran saw another five to 10 students from other districts.
“We definitely saw a last-minute spike in transfers as some districts declared virtual learning plans,” Bartelt said. “Our work through the summer was always to intentionally and safely conduct face-to-face instruction.”
KML’s 522 students come from seven different counties and 14 different school districts, Bartelt said.
Bartelt said that their safety plan has been formulated with local agencies, and includes mandatory masks, daily temperature checks at the door for every student and staff member, more classroom space for social distancing, allowing students to carry backpacks so they don’t have to go to their lockers as often, providing hand sanitizer stations in every classroom and retraining janitorial staff in cleaning procedures.
The school has seen several positive cases of COVID-19, but has taken the necessary precautions, Bartelt said.
At USM, student enrollment this year is 1,107, compared to 1,093 last year. The classes are full in 11 of the 15 grade levels, with wait lists for many of the full classes, said Pamela Seiler, USM communications and public relations manager.
“Over a four-week span in July and August, we saw an increase of more than 200% in inquiries over the next-highest four-week span in at least the past five years,” she said.
Peters said the school is taking numerous precautions to ensure that their students are safe. The school uses hospital-grade filters to recycle air. Classrooms are large enough for students to be seated safely apart and masks are required.
“That’s a huge, huge plus for us,” he said.
Students also have assigned seats, which, in the case of a positive COVID case, allows for quick contact tracing, Peters said.
He added that the school has seen about two positive cases since the beginning of the year.
Using OWL technology through ZOOM, students who have chosen to learn virtually can have a 360-degree view of the classroom and the teacher’s instruction.
He said the advantage of USM is two-pronged: the security parents feel during the pandemic and the strong quality of the teaching staff.
The principal at St. Paul Lutheran School in Grafton said they were not accepting any new enrollments from other communities so as to keep their current students socially distanced and safe.
The News Graphic also reached out to St. Francis Borgia School, but did not receive a call back before deadline.